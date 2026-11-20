Intuit sells Mailchimp to Bending Spoons for $3.68 billion
Intuit is letting go of Mailchimp, selling it to tech company Bending Spoons for $3.68 billion, a big drop from the $12 billion Intuit paid just five years ago.
The sale, expected to wrap up in early 2027, comes after Mailchimp's revenue started slipping and slowed down Intuit's growth plans.
Mailchimp revenue dips 1%
Mailchimp recently saw a 1% dip in revenue, leading Intuit to rethink its strategy and separate the business out for a closer look at profits.
Meanwhile, Bending Spoons is on an acquisition spree, making acquisitions and investments, with backing from investors as it aims to become a major player in the tech world.