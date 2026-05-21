Intuit to lay off 3,000 employees

Intuit, the financial software giant behind popular products like TurboTax and QuickBooks, is laying off nearly 3,000 employees or about 17% of its global workforce. The move comes as part of a larger strategy to streamline operations and focus more on artificial intelligence (AI) . CEO Sasan Goodarzi announced the restructuring in an internal memo sent to employees on Wednesday.

Strategy details Layoffs part of strategy to enhance AI integration The restructuring plan is aimed at reducing complexity and simplifying Intuit's organizational structure. This, according to Goodarzi, will enable the company to deliver better products and foster faster innovation. The layoffs come as Intuit ramps up its investments in AI-powered financial tools, having recently signed multi-year partnerships with AI start-ups Anthropic and OpenAI for software integration.

Employee compensation Affected employees will receive severance package Affected US employees will remain on payroll until July 31 and receive a severance package. The package includes 16 weeks of base pay, plus an additional two weeks for every year spent at the company. As part of the restructuring, Intuit is also closing its Reno and Woodland Hills offices to consolidate operations in key hubs.

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