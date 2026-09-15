Invesco launches 2 India index funds for defense and chemicals
Invesco Mutual Fund just launched two fresh index funds, the Invesco India Nifty India Defence Index Fund and the Invesco India Nifty Chemical Index Fund, open for investment from September 15 to 29, 2026.
The Defence fund tracks companies in aerospace and defense, while the Chemical fund follows specialty chemicals and agrochemicals.
Both are designed to mirror their respective indices.
Invesco funds minimum ₹100 and ₹20 SIPs
You can start investing with as little as ₹100 (or even ₹20 if you go for daily SIPs online), and there's no exit load if you want to pull out.
Managed by Abhisek Bahinipati, these funds aim to ride the wave of India's defense spending and chemical industry, sectors that are expected to see growth opportunities thanks to higher defense spending, indigenisation initiatives, export opportunities, and domestic consumption, value-added manufacturing, and global supply-chain diversification.