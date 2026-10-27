Invesco launches silver ETF plus FoF that needs no demat
Invesco Mutual Fund just launched two silver-focused schemes: the Invesco India Silver ETF and the Invesco India Silver ETF Fund of FoF (FoF).
Both are open for investment from October 27 to November 9, 2026.
The Silver ETF invests directly in physical silver of 99.9% purity or higher, while the FoF lets you invest in silver through mutual funds, and no demat account is needed.
FoF ₹1,000 SIPs from ₹20
Getting started is pretty accessible: the Silver ETF needs a minimum ₹5,000 lump sum, but the FoF starts at just ₹1,000 (and you can add more from as little as ₹1).
The FoF also offers flexible SIPs: ₹20 daily (if you use digital platforms), ₹100 weekly or monthly, and ₹300 quarterly.
Managed by Abhisek Bahinipati, this fund has a 1% exit load if you pull out within 15 days; after that, there is no fee.
Just remember: since these track real silver prices, expect some ups and downs along the way.