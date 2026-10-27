Invesco launches silver ETF plus FoF that needs no demat

Getting started is pretty accessible: the Silver ETF needs a minimum ₹5,000 lump sum, but the FoF starts at just ₹1,000 (and you can add more from as little as ₹1).

The FoF also offers flexible SIPs: ₹20 daily (if you use digital platforms), ₹100 weekly or monthly, and ₹300 quarterly.

Managed by Abhisek Bahinipati, this fund has a 1% exit load if you pull out within 15 days; after that, there is no fee.

Just remember: since these track real silver prices, expect some ups and downs along the way.