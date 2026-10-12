Invesco launches Summit Active Asset Allocator fund targeting arbitrage opportunities
Invesco Mutual Fund just rolled out its Summit Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Fund, designed to spot and use arbitrage opportunities across stocks, bonds, derivatives, and even commodities.
The new fund offer (NFO) is open from October 12 to 26.
The fund mixes conventional and synthetic strategies with some short positions in derivatives, basically aiming for flexibility while managing risk.
Deepak Gupta manages fund ₹10L minimum
Managed by Deepak Gupta, the fund tracks a blend of major stock, bond, and commodity indices.
Minimum investment is pretty steep, ₹10 lakh for most investors (but accredited folks can start at ₹1 lakh), though SIPs are available from ₹1,000, subject to maintaining a minimum investment threshold of ₹10 lakh across all Summit SIF investment strategies.
You can redeem units twice a week; exit charges drop off after 60 days.
As always with market-linked products, there's potential upside but also risks, so reading the fine print is a smart move before diving in.