Invesco Mutual Fund launches Invesco India Financial Services Debt Fund
Invesco Mutual Fund just rolled out the Invesco India Financial Services Debt Fund, a new option if you are into investing in the financial world.
The fund opened for investment on November 25 and wraps up on December 7.
It primarily puts your money into corporate bonds rated AA+ and above and money market instruments rated A1+ issued by financial services companies, including banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies, and public financial institutions.
Fund targets AA+ and A1+ instruments
This fund focuses on high-quality corporate bonds (such as AA+ rated or better) and top-rated short-term instruments.
With finance making up about one-half of India's corporate bond market, there is a lot of potential here, Vikas Garg, Head of Fixed Income and Fund Manager, Invesco Mutual Fund, highlighted these opportunities.
Managed by Garg and Gaurav Jakhotia, the fund follows the CRISIL Financial Services Short Term Debt Index as its benchmark.
You can start with just ₹1,000 (either one-time or through monthly SIPs), and there are no exit fees if you want out later.
Risk is moderate, so it could suit those looking for a balance between safety and returns.