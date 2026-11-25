Invesco Mutual Fund just rolled out the Invesco India Financial Services Debt Fund, a new option if you are into investing in the financial world.

The fund opened for investment on November 25 and wraps up on December 7.

It primarily puts your money into corporate bonds rated AA+ and above and money market instruments rated A1+ issued by financial services companies, including banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies, and public financial institutions.