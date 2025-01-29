What's the story

Festivals in India aren't just about sweets and celebrations—they're also about wealth!

While we happily spend on gifts and gold, how about making your money work for you this festive season?

With bonuses rolling in and a spending spree in full swing, this is the perfect time to park your funds into saving bonds—a safe, smart, and stress-free investment.

Ditch the guilt of festive splurging by securing your financial future while soaking in the festive vibes.