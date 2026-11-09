Investors favor low cost AI in IT companies, report finds
Business
A new report says IT companies that don't need huge investments to use AI are set to win big.
Since there's a growing gap between money spent on AI and actual returns, investors are now looking for firms that can turn AI into profits without burning tons of cash up front.
Report highlights modernization data integration cybersecurity
The report highlights hot areas like modernization, data integration, and cybersecurity: basically, places where companies can make AI work in the real world.
The key? Backing firms that keep earning steady cash from AI while staying smart about costs and pricing.