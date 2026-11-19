Investors pour $11.3 billion into Indian markets amid AI slowdown
Big news for India's economy: $11.3 billion has flowed into Indian markets in just 18 days this month, as global investors move money out of the AI sector.
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran credits this surge to cheaper oil and a slowdown in AI, calling it a sign that international investors are feeling confident about India right now.
Nearly 500 million escape moderate poverty
India's economy is showing real strength, with nearly 500 million people lifted above moderate poverty and startups booming even in smaller cities.
Nageswaran says investing more in agriculture, skilled trades, and services will help keep this momentum going, bridging tech gaps and making sure growth reaches everyone.