Market jitters (think trade tensions, talk of higher tariffs, especially on China and maybe even India, and uncertainty around tech spending) are making investors rethink where they put their cash.

Yardeni also notes that big players like NVIDIA might see less easy funding as people want real returns from their AI bets.

Plus, everyone's waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve does next with interest rates, adding another layer of unpredictability to global markets.