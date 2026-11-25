Investors pull back from AI stocks and eye India
Global investors are starting to move their money away from AI stocks and are eyeing markets like India for fresh growth, says Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research.
With AI investments feeling a bit overdone, emerging economies such as India are catching attention for their untapped potential.
Investors wary of tariffs and Fed
Market jitters (think trade tensions, talk of higher tariffs, especially on China and maybe even India, and uncertainty around tech spending) are making investors rethink where they put their cash.
Yardeni also notes that big players like NVIDIA might see less easy funding as people want real returns from their AI bets.
Plus, everyone's waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve does next with interest rates, adding another layer of unpredictability to global markets.