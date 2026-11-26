Investors push ElevenLabs to speed talks toward $33 billion valuation
ElevenLabs, the startup behind AI voice models and agents, is in early talks for a new funding round that could boost its value to $33 billion.
Some investors are pushing to speed things up.
ElevenLabs has $700 million ARR
Launched in 2022 by Mati Staniszewski and Piotr Dabkowski, ElevenLabs has $700 million in annual recurring revenue.
They've also rolled out tech that can spot the difference between real and AI-generated voices during live streams.
CEO Staniszewski says they may start preparing for an IPO in 2028.