InvestoXpert Advisors, SKI Capital Services launch SEBI approved ₹500cr fund
InvestoXpert Advisors and SKI Capital Services just rolled out the IXP Real Estate Fund - 1, a ₹500 crore investment fund approved by SEBI.
The goal? To back early-stage, RERA-registered real estate projects (think new homes and second homes or holiday homes) in NCR and top cities across India.
Fund to invest ₹25-50cr per transaction
The fund will put in ₹25 to ₹50 crore per transaction using flexible financing options like early-stage, last-mile, or bridge funding.
To keep things safe for investors, they're sticking with conservative valuations and taking pledge and liquidation rights over the assets of investee companies.
With InvestoXpert's real estate know-how and SKI Capital's financial expertise, the aim is to help developers bring more housing projects to life, while keeping risks in check.