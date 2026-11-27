The fund will put in ₹25 to ₹50 crore per transaction using flexible financing options like early-stage, last-mile, or bridge funding.

To keep things safe for investors, they're sticking with conservative valuations and taking pledge and liquidation rights over the assets of investee companies.

With InvestoXpert's real estate know-how and SKI Capital's financial expertise, the aim is to help developers bring more housing projects to life, while keeping risks in check.