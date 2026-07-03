InvisQue launches QR based digital queue system for restaurants
InvisQue, a hospitality-tech startup, just rolled out a digital queue system for restaurants.
Now, instead of waiting around or scribbling your name on a paper list, you scan a QR code to join the line, check live wait times, browse menus, and even preorder food, all from your phone.
This means less waiting and quicker meals once you're seated.
Unified browser based platform integrates operations
The InvisQue platform pulls together everything from managing queues and table assignments to kitchen orders and valet services in one place.
Restaurants get real-time analytics to understand guest habits and improve operations.
Founder Gautam Sahijwala says it's designed to replace old-school paper lists and clunky apps with a simple browser-based solution: no downloads or extra hardware are needed.
InvisQue onboarding partners across India
Restaurants using InvisQue have already seen happier customers and more preorders.
The platform can be set up in about two weeks and works for both single spots and big chains.
InvisQue is now onboarding partners across India.