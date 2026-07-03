InvisQue launches QR based digital queue system for restaurants Business Jul 03, 2026

InvisQue, a hospitality-tech startup, just rolled out a digital queue system for restaurants.

Now, instead of waiting around or scribbling your name on a paper list, you scan a QR code to join the line, check live wait times, browse menus, and even preorder food, all from your phone.

This means less waiting and quicker meals once you're seated.