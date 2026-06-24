Ionic Asset launches GIFT City global fund for high-net-worth investors

Ionic Asset fund opens at $10,000

Unlike most similar funds that ask for $150,000 or more upfront, this one starts at just $10,000.

The portfolio is set to be 70% global equities, 20% commodities, and 10% REITs, rebalanced regularly.

The team takes a big-picture approach focused on growth trends and policy shifts, investing in places like South Korea and Taiwan, and sectors such as renewable energy and defense.

It's Ionic's second global-focused product as demand for overseas options keeps rising.