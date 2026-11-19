IOSCO wants banks and fintech firms to switch to quantum-resistant cryptography as soon as possible, build migration plans, test new technology, and work closely with their partners.

They also warn against "quantum washing," basically firms overstating the maturity or capabilities of quantum technologies before they are ready.

Upgrading will not be easy, especially for decentralized blockchains, but some developers are already working on solutions.

It is a big shift that will take time and teamwork across the industry.