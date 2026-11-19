IOSCO warns quantum computers could crack banking and blockchain encryption
Heads up: a global financial watchdog (IOSCO) says quantum computers might soon crack the encryption that keeps our banking and blockchain systems safe, possibly within five years.
They are urging the finance world to take this seriously and start preparing now.
Firms urged to adopt quantum-resistant cryptography
IOSCO wants banks and fintech firms to switch to quantum-resistant cryptography as soon as possible, build migration plans, test new technology, and work closely with their partners.
They also warn against "quantum washing," basically firms overstating the maturity or capabilities of quantum technologies before they are ready.
Upgrading will not be easy, especially for decentralized blockchains, but some developers are already working on solutions.
It is a big shift that will take time and teamwork across the industry.