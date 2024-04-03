Next Article

Bhupesh Pangti, VP of Supply Chain, will take care of Arora's responsibilities

Swiggy VP quits as top executives continue to depart

By Mudit Dube

What's the story Swiggy, a prominent food delivery platform, is undergoing significant changes in its top management. Karan Arora, the Vice President in charge of Supply Chain Management (SCM), has resigned after serving for three and a half years. His departure adds to the growing list of high-ranking executives who have left the popular food ordering and delivery platform over the past year. Bhupesh Pangti, VP of Supply Chain, will take care of Arora's responsibilities. Pangti has been with Swiggy since 2021.

Departure timeline

Wave of departures began in April 2023

The series of high-profile exits began with Dale Vaz, the then Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who left in April 2023 to start his own business. In May 2023, Ashish Lingamneni, responsible for brand and product marketing, also departed. Nishad Kenkre, who led revenue and growth for Instamart, followed suit shortly after Lingamneni's exit. Other notable departures include Anuj Rathi, Sidharth Satpathy, and Karthik Gurumurthy.

New venture

Arora and Gurumurthy to establish Convenio

Arora is set to join forces with Gurumurthy, the former head of Swiggy Instamart, to launch a new venture named Convenio. In November 2023, it was reported by Moneycontrol that Gurumurthy planned to establish his own series of physical stores. The start-up later secured $3 million from Matrix Partners in January.