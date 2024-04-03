Next Article

Mohapatra was speaking at Adobe Summit 2024

Adobe's Prativa Mohapatra lauds India's booming digital literacy

By Riya Baibhawi 03:53 pm Apr 03, 202403:53 pm

What's the story Managing Director of Adobe India, Prativa Mohapatra, on Wednesday highlighted the significant growth of digital literacy in India, despite ongoing challenges with conventional literacy. She underscored the strategic importance of India as a market for Adobe due to its swift digital adoption among businesses and consumers. "In India, there are now people who possibly cannot read or write, but they know how to use smartphones and access various services," she said.

Grassroots growth

India's digital adoption outpaces other nations

Mohapatra pointed out that India's digital adoption has taken a "tremendous leap," surpassing many other countries, particularly at the grassroots level. The tech development provides marketers with a unique opportunity to reach diverse audience segments, including those not fluent in the language. "India is an important market where a lot of strategic investments are happening," Mohapatra stated.

AI adoption

Generative AI usage by Indian marketers

Mohapatra, who also serves as the company's vice president, emphasized the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) by Indian marketers. According to an Adobe study, nearly 94 percent of employees at Indian brands have utilized generative AI in marketing and customer experience initiatives. However, only about 47 percent reported their company currently employs generative AI tools, indicating potential for future growth in this area.

Adobe's AI expansion

Adobe boosts AI capabilities, introduces new tools

With a workforce of about 9,000 people spread across five campuses, India houses Adobe's largest employee base outside the United States (US). In 2023, the company acquired Rephrase.ai, a Bengaluru-based AI-powered video creation platform to enhance its generative AI capabilities. At the Adobe Summit 2024, the company introduced Adobe GenStudio, a new generative AI application and announced Custom Models that allow businesses to develop and train their own custom Firefly AI models.

Market penetration

Adobe's software gains traction across Indian sectors

Adobe's software offerings have seen significant uptake in sectors such as banking, finance, insurance, travel, tourism, and retail in India. Major corporations like HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Lombard and others are among Adobe's top clients in the country. Additionally, B2B companies and conglomerates like Asian Paints and Tata Steel are increasingly turning to Adobe to enhance their digital footprint.