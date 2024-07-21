In short Simplifying... In short Next week, eight companies are set to debut their IPOs on the stock exchange.

8 IPOs set to debut on stock exchange next week

By Akash Pandey 04:30 pm Jul 21, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Eight small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are launching their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week. Meanwhile, the mainboard IPO market will be inactive. The companies include RNFI Services, Manglam Infra and Engineering, Chetana Education, SAR Televenture, VVIP Infratech, VL Infraprojects, Aprameya Engineering, and Clinitech Laboratory. The Indian IPO market has seen substantial growth recently. The rise in companies seeking to list their shares and an increase in capital raised, indicate a robust period for the Indian financial landscape.

SMEs set IPO subscription dates and price bands

RNFI Services's IPO will be open for subscription from July 22 to July 24. It is aiming to raise ₹70.81 crore through a fresh issue of 67.44 lakh stocks, with the price band set between ₹98 and ₹105 per share. SAR Televenture's FPO will also be open for subscription during the same period, targeting to raise ₹150 crore through a fresh issue of 71.43 lakh shares, with the price band set between ₹200-210 per share.

VVIP Infratech's IPO will open for subscription on July 23 and close on July 25, aiming to raise ₹61.21 crore through a fresh issue of 65.82 lakh stocks. Price band will be set between ₹91 and ₹93 per stock. VL Infraprojects's IPO will also be open for subscription during the same period, targeting to raise ₹18.52 crore via a fresh issue of 44.1 lakh shares, with the price band set between ₹39 and ₹42 per share.

Two IPOs to open on July 24

Manglam Infra and Engineering's IPO will open for subscription on July 24 and close on July 26. It is aiming to raise ₹27.62 crore through a fresh issue of 49.32 lakh shares, with the price band set between ₹53 and ₹56 per stock. Chetana Education's IPO will also be open for subscription during the same period, targeting to raise ₹45.90 crore via a fresh issuance of 54 lakh shares, with a price band between ₹80 and ₹85 per share.

Some offers to continue till July 29

Aprameya Engineering's IPO will open for subscription on July 25 and close on July 29. It wants to raise ₹29.23 crore through a fresh issue of 50.4 lakh stocks, with the price band set between ₹56 and ₹58 per share. Clinitech Laboratory's IPO will also be open for subscription during the same period, targeting to raise ₹5.78 crore through a fresh issue of 6.02 lakh shares, with the issue price set at ₹96 per unit.