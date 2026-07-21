IQE raises 2026 growth forecast above 30% after AI demand
Business
IQE, a U.K.-based semiconductor company, just raised its 2026 revenue growth forecast after seeing a spike in demand from AI infrastructure and data centers.
Looking ahead, it's bumped up its 2026 growth target to over 30% (from the previous 20%) and expects core profit to land in the low teens of millions of pounds.
IQE 1st-half revenue beats expectations
IQE's first-half revenue hit at least £64 million ($86 million), beating its own expectations.
The real push came from its indium phosphide technology, key for fast optical connections in AI and data centers.
On top of that, steady demand from aerospace, defense, and wireless sectors (plus some 3D sensing technology) is keeping things strong for the company.