Iran conflict nearly doubles Asia to US shipping costs Business Jun 10, 2026

Shipping costs from Asia to the US have almost doubled since the end of February, thanks to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Getting a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles now costs $4,565, nearly twice what it did before.

The main reasons? Major supply disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz (where a fifth of the world's oil passes through) and spiking fuel prices are making things tough for global trade.