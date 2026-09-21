Iran lists 7 demands the US must meet for talks
Business
Iran just dropped a list of seven must-haves for the US if talks are going to happen.
They want sanctions relief, security guarantees in the Middle East, and an end to military support for certain groups.
Iranian officials say these steps aren't optional: without them, there's no point in sitting down at the table.
Iran's demands could shape regional stability
Here's what Iran is asking for: sanctions relief, guarantee their security in the region, stop backing specific groups militarily.
These demands could shape not just U.S.-Iran relations but also stability across the Middle East.
The world is watching closely.