Iran may exhaust oil storage in weeks under US blockade

Iran exports fall to 567,000 bpd

Because of the blockade, Iran's oil exports have crashed from 1.85 million barrels a day in March to only about 567,000 now—a huge drop that's also affecting big producers like Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Even though payments take time to process (so revenue hasn't dried up yet), the strict controls have caused crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to plunge by 70%.

That means ripple effects for global oil prices and supply chains, so what happens next could matter far beyond Iran.