Iran Saudi conflict disrupts PCB supply after petrochemical plant attack
Business
The Iran-Saudi conflict has thrown a wrench into the global supply of printed circuit boards (PCBs), the tech inside everything from phones to laptops.
After an attack on a key Saudi petrochemical plant in April 2026, production of a crucial PCB material stalled, piling onto existing headaches like rising memory chip costs.
PCB prices jump 40% in April
PCB prices shot up 40% in April as Daeduck Electronics faced long waits for essential materials.
Copper foil, which makes up most of the raw cost for PCBs, also jumped by 30%.
Even with these price hikes, demand from AI servers is still strong, and experts expect the PCB market to keep growing through 2026.