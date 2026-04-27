Iran tensions push ingredient costs up as much as 22%
If your favorite ice cream or Diet Coke feels a bit more expensive lately, here is why:
Ongoing tensions in Iran are messing with global supply chains, making key ingredients like nuts, dried fruit, and cocoa up to 22% costlier.
Brands like Naturals Ice Cream has already bumped prices by about 10%, while Pascati Chocolates is paying extra to get ingredients flown in instead of shipped.
Gulf delays cause aluminum can shortages
It is not just sweet treats: aluminum can shortages from Gulf-region delays mean Diet Coke is harder to find, and companies are switching to plastic bottles or rationing supplies.
With energy costs rising too, experts warn that if the conflict drags on, we could see more price hikes across everyday products.
For now, brands are keeping a close eye and adapting as best they can.