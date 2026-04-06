Iranian drone attack strands over 4 dozen Qatari LNG tankers
Business
More than four dozen Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are stranded across Asia after an Iranian drone attack shut down Qatar's main export plant in early March.
This has caused major ripples in global energy markets, with the ongoing conflict keeping the crucial Strait of Hormuz mostly closed.
Countries rethink energy supply and use
The tankers are clustered near India, Sri Lanka, and the Strait of Malacca, showing just how far-reaching the impact is.
With more than 800 LNG tankers in operation worldwide, countries are being pushed to rethink how they get and use energy until things calm down in the Middle East and Qatar's exports get back on track.