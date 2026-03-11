Iran's attack on Qatar gas facilities disrupts global LNG supply
Business
Qatar just paused its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after Iranian drone and missile attacks hit two major gas facilities.
Shell, the world's top LNG trader, quickly declared force majeure, basically saying it can't deliver on contracts.
India's Petronet LNG did the same, as shipping through the risky Strait of Hormuz became unsafe.
Gas prices in Europe rose sharply, and analysts warn that a disruption lasting more than a month could remove millions of tons from the 2026 market.
Since Qatar supplies about 20% of global LNG, any long disruption could seriously impact energy security in Asia and Europe, especially with so much oil and gas moving through this tense region.