Iran's subsidy cuts leave Indian basmati rice in limbo

Prices drop, exporters rethink their game

Basmati prices in India's mandis have dropped by ₹5/kg in just a week—1121 basmati is down to ₹80/kg, while other varieties like 1509/1718 have slipped to ₹65/kg.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation says this is all about shaken confidence and payment troubles linked to the chaos in Iran.

They're urging exporters to play it safe: secure payments, avoid overstocking, and look for new markets beyond Iran.