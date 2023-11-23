IRCTC's e-ticket booking service down for everyone: Here's why

IRCTC's e-ticket booking service down for everyone: Here's why

By Rishabh Raj 02:06 pm Nov 23, 202302:06 pm

Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service is not available, said IRCTC

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday announced technical disruptions in its e-ticket services. "E-ticket booking is temporarily affected due to technical reasons," IRCTC posted on X. The exact cause of the problem remains undisclosed, but IRCTC's "technical team is working on it and booking will made available soon," it added in the post. Since 10:00am, passengers have been reporting difficulties, including being unable to complete payments or encountering errors after payment deductions.

IRCTC website displays a maintenance message

The IRCTC website displayed a downtime message stating, "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later." "For cancellation/file TDR, please call at customer care no. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in." The website was still down at the time of writing.

Passenger reactions to technical issue

Frustrated passengers took to social media to share their experiences with the technical glitch. One user wrote, "Page is facing technical issue since 10am.. tatkal window.. 1. Not able to pay; 2. Payment dropped; 3. After payment deducted, IRCTC redirect pays shows error." Another user wrote, "I need to partially cancel my ticket and my train is in next few hours. Could you please help immediately otherwise I will not receive refund."

