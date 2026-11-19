IRDAI chief Ajay Seth proposes 'Know Your Product' upfront quotes
Ajay Seth, head of India's insurance regulator (IRDAI), thinks it's time for a change: he proposed a "Know Your Product" approach where insurance companies have to share price quotes up front.
No more handing over your personal information just to see what things cost.
Seth compared the current system to paying a toll before you even get on the road, saying it could create risks for both the insurance product and the business.
IRDAI announces groups to improve access
Seth also announced two new working groups: one will help you track your claim status in real time, and the other will address challenges in the sector.
He says these moves are about closing gaps in communication and improving the sector's functioning, with the bigger goal of making coverage easier and more accessible for everyone.