Irdai launches 2 panels to standardize and track health claims
Irdai (the insurance regulator) is shaking things up by setting up two panels to make health insurance claims less confusing.
Their plan? Standardize why claims get rejected and let you track your claim in real time, so no more waiting in the dark.
The panels will share their final recommendations by December 26, 2026.
Panels pilot with insurers TPAs hospitals
One panel is building a clear, nationwide template so everyone knows exactly why a claim was rejected, repudiated or deductions, making things fairer across insurers.
The other panel is working on a real-time tracking system (think status updates with time stamps) so you can follow your claim from start to finish.
They'll test this out with selected insurers, TPAs and hospitals before rolling it out everywhere.
This whole push is being led by Irdai's executive director, Ayyaj Tamboli, with Manoj Kumar, chief general manager (health insurance), coordinating the efforts.