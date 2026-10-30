IRDAI names November 2026 Grievance Resolution Month to tackle backlog
Business
Got an unresolved insurance issue? IRDAI just announced November 2026 as Grievance Resolution Month, aiming to finally tackle the huge backlog of complaints that's been frustrating policyholders.
As of March 2026, more than 220,000 cases are stuck in courts and commissions, most for more than a year, and another 1.1 million are waiting at the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal.
Insurance councils aim to resolve complaints
Industry groups like the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council will be spreading the word, both online and in local branches, so more people can get their issues sorted.
The goal: help folks actually get answers (not just paperwork), and rebuild trust by addressing both financial hardship and the stress these disputes cause.