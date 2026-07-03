IRDAI plans to curb 40% upfront agent commissions in India Business Jul 03, 2026

India's insurance regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), wants to fix a big problem: agents pushing policies just for hefty up-front commissions, sometimes up to 40% of your premium.

The proposed plan would spread commissions out over the life of your policy instead of paying everything at once.

This should help make sure you're getting what actually suits you, not just what earns someone a quick buck.