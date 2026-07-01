IRDAI says insurers should list only to raise capital

Kotak Mahindra, Tata insurers relieved

Big names like Kotak Mahindra and Tata Group's insurance arms are likely breathing a sigh of relief: they're financially strong and don't have to rush into the stock market anymore.

In the past, companies like ICICI Prudential and HDFC Life had to list early because of regulatory pressure.

Insurers have argued for years that going public should fit their growth plans, not just tick a box.

They say IRDAI already keeps things transparent enough without forcing everyone onto the market.