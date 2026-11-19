IRDAI to set up working groups to improve claim transparency
Big news for anyone with health insurance: IRDAI (the insurance regulator) is rolling out changes to make the whole claims process more transparent.
In the next 10 days, two new working groups will be set up: one to give people real-time updates on their claims, and another to work on common metrics for claims and grievance performance across insurers and standardize how insurers report performance.
IRDAI plans claim rejection form, feedback
IRDAI also plans to launch a standard claim rejection form and start collecting customer feedback, plus there's talk of using ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) as a common identity for health insurance policyholders, including members covered under group health policies, making it easier to track your coverage across different plans.
The goal? To help you actually understand your policy options and build more trust in the system.