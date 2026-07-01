IRDAI to tag sellers on insurance policies under 2025 Act Business Jul 01, 2026

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is planning a new rule where every insurance policy will be linked to the individual seller, whether that is an agent, broker, or bank employee.

The goal? Make it easy to trace who sold what, especially if there is a complaint about mis-selling.

This is all part of bigger reforms under the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025.