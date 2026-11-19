IRDAI's Ajay Seth cautions against rapid AI adoption by insurers
India's insurance regulator, IRDAI, is a bit uneasy about how quickly insurers are jumping on the AI bandwagon. Right now, nearly 85% of them use it.
At a recent event, Chairman Ajay Seth said that while tech can help, AI models need to actually fit India's unique market and policyholder habits.
He also reminded everyone that humans still need to be involved in key decisions like underwriting and claims.
IRDAI plans public insurance registry
Seth pointed out some real-world problems too, like banks or car dealers possibly putting their own interests ahead of customers when selling insurance.
He urged company boards to put strong checks in place.
To boost transparency and data quality, IRDAI is building a Public Insurance Registry and pushing for accounting standards that work for India, not just, as Ajay Seth said, "We can no longer afford to merely project the past for the future."