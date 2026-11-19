IRDAI's Ajay Seth urges rules on banks, dealers selling insurance
India's insurance regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, or IRDAI, is worried that banks and car dealers selling insurance could put customer interests at risk.
At a recent event in Mumbai, Chairman Ajay Seth pointed out that mixing up services like selling insurance alongside car repairs or banking might not be great for customers, and he called for stronger rules to keep things fair.
Ajay Seth urges governance, AI safeguards
Seth urged insurance companies to step up their governance and take cues from how the Reserve Bank of India handles things, especially when it comes to board involvement.
He also flagged concerns about relying too much on artificial intelligence, or AI, for things like approving policies or settling claims, saying it's important to have real people involved who understand local needs and customer behavior.