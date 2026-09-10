Irina Ghose says AI helps firms solve complex problems
AI is now helping businesses crack complex problems that were previously difficult to address, says Irina Ghose, managing director of Anthropic India.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, she highlighted how advanced AI models like Claude are making a real difference for companies facing tough challenges.
Anthropic: AI eases banking legacy code
Ghose shared that AI is making it easier to handle old code in banking: tasks that once took loads of time and expertise.
She encouraged businesses to see AI as more than just a way to get things done faster; it's also a tool for innovation and big growth.
Irina Ghose: AI empowers less-experienced employees
According to Anthropic India Managing Director Irina Ghose, frontier AI levels the playing field by letting less-experienced employees solve complex issues quickly.
With the extra resources freed up by AI-driven efficiency, companies can aim higher and focus on game-changing projects.
Health care and banking are areas where AI could unlock new value.