Irina Ghose takes charge as Anthropic's India head

Ghose brings over 30 years of tech experience—she was Microsoft India's MD until late 2025 and has also led cloud and AI efforts there. Before that, she worked with Wipro and HCL. She studied electrical engineering at IIT (BHU) Varanasi and earned her MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Why this move matters

Ghose isn't just switching jobs—she's on a mission to make AI work for India by teaming up with policymakers, academic institutions, and businesses.

Anthropic says India is the second-largest market for Claude.ai, especially when it comes to building apps and modernizing systems.

If you're curious about how AI could shape your world here, this is one story to watch.