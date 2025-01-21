What's the story

Think your bespoke kitchen and handcrafted staircase are safe under standard home insurance?

Think again! Custom-built features bring a unique charm to your home, but insuring them requires special attention.

In India, where personalized home designs are trending, failing to declare these beauties can leave you underinsured.

Don't let your investment go unprotected—discover how to cover what makes your home uniquely yours in this guide to securing insurance for custom features.