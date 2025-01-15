What's the story

India's innovation engine is revving up, and tax breaks for R&D could be your biggest ally.

From tech titans to budding startups, businesses can fuel groundbreaking discoveries while slashing tax bills. Curious how?

This guide deciphers key sections of India's Income Tax Act that reward R&D investments, making it easier to embrace tax-smart innovation and stay ahead in the game.

Don't leave money on the table—let's explore the treasure trove of incentives.