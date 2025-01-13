What's the story

India is a land of vibrant festivals, and firecrackers are an integral part of celebrations, adding a touch of sparkle to the festivities.

However, firecracker mishaps can result in injuries and property damage, casting a shadow over the joyous occasion.

Hence, firecracker liability insurance becomes crucial, providing a safety net against unexpected incidents arising from firecracker use.

This article aims to decode firecracker liability insurance for the layman.