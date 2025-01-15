What's the story

India's sports dreams are reaching for the stars, but talent without funding is like a race with no finish line.

Thankfully, banks are stepping onto the playing field, offering sports-specific loans to supercharge young athletes' journeys from playgrounds to podiums.

From funding high-tech training to building world-class infrastructure, these loans remove financial roadblocks, ensuring raw talent has a real shot at glory.

With the rise of grassroots initiatives, India's sporting future is brighter—and better funded—than ever before.