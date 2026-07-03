ISB online leadership with AI program now in 30th batch

ISB online hands-on tools and capstone

Expect hands-on practice with tools like ChatGPT, TensorFlow, and DALL*E, plus real-world case studies from companies like Walmart and Microsoft.

There's a capstone project to tie it all together, and graduates join a network of 49,000-plus ISB Online Alumni.

To sign up, you'll need at least 10 years of work experience, and the tuition is ₹229,900 plus taxes.