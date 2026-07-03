ISB online leadership with AI program now in 30th batch
Business
ISB Online's Leadership with AI program, now in its 30th batch, is an online program for senior executives looking to level up in workplaces powered by artificial intelligence.
The 20-week course blends AI skills, ethics, and human judgment, featuring over 140 self-paced videos and live masterclasses led by ISB faculty.
ISB online hands-on tools and capstone
Expect hands-on practice with tools like ChatGPT, TensorFlow, and DALL*E, plus real-world case studies from companies like Walmart and Microsoft.
There's a capstone project to tie it all together, and graduates join a network of 49,000-plus ISB Online Alumni.
To sign up, you'll need at least 10 years of work experience, and the tuition is ₹229,900 plus taxes.