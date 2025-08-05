ISMA launches AI network for sugarcane farmers

ISMA just rolled out a nationwide AI-powered network with ADT Baramati and Map My Crop, aiming to help sugarcane farmers grow more, earn better, and do it all sustainably. The big idea: use smart tech to make farming easier and more efficient.

The 2024 project with Oxford and Microsoft This move builds on the 2024 project with Oxford and Microsoft, where over 1,000 farmers used machine learning tools.

The outcome? Yields jumped by 40%, labor costs dropped by 35%, water use went down by 30%, and harvesting got a whole lot smoother—all while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Hands-on demos and training sessions ISMA wants to hit over 100 tons of cane per hectare and boost sugar recovery past 11%.

To get there, they're planning hands-on demos and training sessions so farmers can actually see how the tech works in their fields.