Isomorphic Labs raises $5 billion to speed AI drug discovery
Isomorphic Labs, started by AI pioneer Demis Hassabis, has secured a massive $5 billion funding boost to speed up its work using artificial intelligence for finding new medicines.
The announcement comes three-and-a-half months after Hassabis stepped back as CEO of DeepMind, Google's AI lab he co-founded that's known for pushing boundaries in tech and science.
Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital lead round
This funding round was led by Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, with support from heavyweights like Andreessen Horowitz and Alphabet (Google's parent company).
Isomorphic Labs spun out from DeepMind in 2021 with a mission to use AI for modeling biology at the molecular level.
Their big win is part of a huge wave: AI drug discovery startups have pulled in a record $23.2 billion this year alone, showing just how much faith investors have in tech transforming health care.