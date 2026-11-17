This funding round was led by Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, with support from heavyweights like Andreessen Horowitz and Alphabet (Google's parent company).

Isomorphic Labs spun out from DeepMind in 2021 with a mission to use AI for modeling biology at the molecular level.

Their big win is part of a huge wave: AI drug discovery startups have pulled in a record $23.2 billion this year alone, showing just how much faith investors have in tech transforming health care.