Israel Aerospace Industries selects 4 Indian deep-tech startups for NeuSPHERE
Four Indian deep-tech startups, Aganitha Space, Nostradamus Technologies, Pramatra, and Kawa Space, just made the cut for Israel Aerospace Industries's (IAI) NeuSPHERE program.
Chosen from more than 100 applications received, they'll get mentorship and support from IAI to help take their tech global.
Startups develop satellite, quantum, QKD, RF
Each startup is tackling big challenges in aerospace, defense, or security.
Aganitha Space turns satellite data into useful insights;
Nostradamus Technologies is working on quantum sensors for navigation;
Pramatra is developing integrated hardware and software solutions for quantum key distribution (QKD), aimed at generating and distributing encryption keys to protect data across space-based and terrestrial networks against emerging cyber threats;
and Kawa Space specializes in radio frequency intelligence.
IAI calls India strategic partner
At Demo Day, IAI President and CEO Guy Bar Lev said India is a key strategic partner in IAI's international vision, with a relationship rooted in mutual trust, shared values and a commitment to innovation.
The NeuSPHERE program aims to boost collaboration by giving these startups access to top technical expertise and resources.