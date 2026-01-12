Israeli cybersecurity startup Torq raises $140 million, now valued at $1.2bn

Torq builds an AI-powered platform that helps security teams automate their workflows—think handling alerts and responding to threats—without needing to code. By connecting with tools like SIEMs and firewalls and using smart AI agents, Torq lets human analysts focus on trickier problems while the platform takes care of routine stuff.

Who's behind it and what's next?

Founded by Ofer Smadari (CEO), Leonid Belkind (CTO), and Eldad Livni (CINO), Torq now has more than 350 employees worldwide, with offices in New York, Tel Aviv, Japan, Germany, Amsterdam, and London.

With this new funding, they're looking to ramp up global expansion and bring their tech to even more companies around the world.