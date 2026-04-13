Start-ups face I-T department probe for misusing tax breaks

India's Income Tax Department is investigating several start-ups over alleged misuse of tax exemptions. The companies are accused of claiming benefits without any real business activity. The investigation was launched after the department noticed a pattern of suspicious claims under Section 80-IAC. It is a provision meant to encourage entrepreneurship by providing tax holidays to eligible start-ups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Shell companies How was the misuse done? The investigation has uncovered a number of start-ups that appear to have been set up mainly for the purpose of availing tax exemptions. These companies allegedly secured DPIIT recognition, a key requirement for claiming the tax holiday, despite having little or no business activity. The trend has raised concerns within the tax department, prompting officials to assess its scale and potential revenue impact.

Regulatory measures Government may tighten start-up approval, verification processes The findings of the investigation have been escalated by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to the DPIIT. In light of these developments, discussions are underway within the government to tighten start-up approval and verification processes. Proposed measures include stricter due diligence during registration, enhanced post-recognition monitoring, and inter-departmental data-sharing.

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