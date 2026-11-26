IT Secretary announces Sarvam Token Factory for open-weight AI models
Sarvam's latest offering, Token Factory, is a service in the AI space being attempted to generate revenue and aims to create a "harness" within which a number of open-weight models including their own can be provided to customers globally.
The announcement came from IT Secretary S Krishnan at an event hosted by Chariot, a government-backed startup.
Chariot reveals Chariot-1 in 11 languages
Chariot also revealed its latest model, Chariot-1, which can turn text into speech in 10 Indian languages plus English.
With more than 50 voice options and the ability to switch languages mid-sentence, it's all about making AI more adaptable and user-friendly for diverse audiences.
Both launches show how Indian startups are stepping up their game in the fast-moving world of global AI.